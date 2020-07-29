UPDATE 1-OMV Q2 core profit down 86% as virus squeezes prices and energy demand

* Q2 profit of 24 mln eur vs 543 mln previous year

* Q2 clean CCS EBIT 145 mln eur vs forecast of 52 mln

* Sees refining margin at $3/barrel vs earlier forecast of $4 (Adds details on outlook, background)

VIENNA, July 29 (Reuters) - Oil and gas group OMV on Wednesday reported a lower-than-expected 86% fall in second-quarter operating profit due to strict cost management and cut its spending plans again in response to the global economic crisis.

Clean current cost of supplies (CCS) earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), which exclude special items and inventory gains or losses, came in at 145 million euros ($170 million) in the three months through June, the group said.

Analysts had on average forecast a drop to 52 million euros from the 1.05 billion euros a year earlier, according to a poll on the company’s website.

Like its rivals, OMV has to react to a collapse in oil and gas prices. It swung to a net loss of 152 million euros in its exploration and production business in the quarter but booked a profit of 309 million euros in the downstream unit, which refines and processes oil and gas.

OMV cut its spending target for a second time and now plans to invest around 1.7 billion euros this year from a previous forecast for 1.8 billion euros.

OMV also said it expects its 2020 indicator refining margin to fall to around $3 per barrel after previously guiding for $4. Last year the margin was at $4.4/barrel. Margins fall because demand for refined oil products such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel has dropped due to global travel restrictions and business disruptions. ($1 = 0.8529 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Michelle Martin and Louise Heavens)