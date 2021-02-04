UPDATE 2-OMV expects oil price recovery in 2021, but no refinery turnaround

* Q4 operating profit down by a third

* Brent crude seen at $50-$55 per barrel in 2021

* Refinery utilisation seen stuck at 86%

* Disposal programme well on its way (Adds details)

BERLIN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Austrian oil and gas group OMV expects a recovery in the oil price in 2021 after its 2020 results were hit by the coronavirus pandemic but the company does not see an improvement in the utilisation rate of European refineries.

Oil companies in general are expected to benefit from a rebound in oil and gas prices in 2021 after being hit by falling demand and prices as COVID-19 lockdowns stopped people travelling.

OMV’s adjusted fourth-quarter operating profit fell by a third to 524 million euros ($629.38 million) on revenues down 18% to 4.956 billion euros as pandemic-related travel restrictions keep a lid on fuel demand.

The group’s exploration and production business reported a fall of more than half in adjusted operating profit to 184 million euros, while the downstream division held up better to contribute 369 million, helped by two months of consolidated results of plastics maker Borealis.

OMV completed a deal in October to lift its stake in Borealis to 75%.

OMV said on Thursday it was splitting its current refining business to establish a new chemicals and materials division, to be run by Alfred Stern, the former Borealis chief executive, who will also become an executive board member from April 1.

OMV expects the average Brent crude oil price to be $50 to $55 per barrel this year, up from $42 in 2020, with total production around 480,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) up from 463,000 in 2020, depending on the security situation in Libya.

It predicts its refining indicator margin to be above the $2.4 per barrel of 2020 but it expects the utilisation rate of European refineries to stay at the same level as 2020, or 86%.

Rival Shell said on Thursday it expected a refinery utilisation rate for the first quarter of 73%-81%.

OMV said a disposal programme was well on its way, adding it had already signed deals leading to a deleveraging effect of more than 1 billion euros in 2021, with more planned.