On The Beach Group plans equity raise as travelers ditch bookings

May 21 (Reuters) - Holiday package provider On The Beach Group said on Thursday it intends to raise equity worth about 20% of its share capital to help it ride out a slump in travel demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said a majority of bookings it took in the first half of the year will not travel in the second-half and it will take a charge of about 35 million pounds ($42 million) in the first half. ($1 = 0.8179 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)