May 22 (Reuters) - Holiday package provider On The Beach said on Friday it raised 67.3 million pounds, by issuing equity worth about 20% of its share capital, to help it ride out a slump in travel demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Shares in the company were up 1.7% at 262 pence by 1042 GMT.

OTB said 26.1 million shares had been placed by its joint bookrunners at a price of 257.5 pence per share.