Nov 27 (Reuters) - Holiday package provider On The Beach reported a 3% rise in annual profit on Wednesday and said it booked a one-off charge of 25.6 million pounds ($32.84 million) due to refunds for clients affected by the collapse of Thomas Cook.

The full-year adjusted profit before tax came in at 34.6 million pounds, compared with 33.6 million pounds last year. ($1 = 0.7794 pounds) (Reporting by Katarzyna Zajaczkowska in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)