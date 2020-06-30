On The Beach sees demand returning for summer; H1 hit by COVID-19

June 30 (Reuters) - Holiday package provider On The Beach Group on Tuesday posted a first-half loss hit by cancellations due to the coronavirus crisis, but was encouraged by a significant rise in demand for summer 2020 leaves from mid-June.

The UK-based online travel agent said booking volumes for summer 2021 remain low, but are significantly ahead of the prior year, partially due to the early release of flights for next year by most major airlines. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Shailesh Kuber)