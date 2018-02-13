FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 12:13 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Online lender OnDeck Capital posts profit due to lower provisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Online lender OnDeck Capital Inc on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a year-ago loss, as it set aside lesser money for bad loans and costs fell.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $5.1 million, or 7 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $35.9 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier. (reut.rs/2BVGEHI)

Net revenue rose to $42.1 million from $16.3 million. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

