FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 7, 2018 / 11:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

Online lender OnDeck posts quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - OnDeck Capital Inc on Tuesday reported a quarterly profit from a year-ago loss, as the online lender earned more from higher interest rates and rise in loan originations.

New York-based OnDeck posted net income attributable to common shareholders of $5.8 million, or 7 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $1.5 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 18.5 percent to $50.1 million. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.