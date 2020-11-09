On The Beach warns of hit to capacity from new travel ban

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Holiday package provider On The Beach on Monday warned of a hit to seat capacity due to England’s four-week ban on international leisure travel, and said annual adjusted pretax profit is at break-even levels.

The online travel agent said cancellation rates have been over 90% across summer, well above the company’s earlier assumption, and are expected to continue at these levels over the winter. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)