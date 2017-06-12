Use of 'virtually' does not doom headphone patent claims, says Fed Circuit

A divided federal appeals court on Monday revived a California company's push to have the International Trade Commission block the importation by several companies of wireless headphones that allegedly infringed two of its patents.

By a 2-1 vote, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said claims in One-E-Way Inc's patents that audio output be "virtually free from interference" were precise enough to alert such companies as Sony Corp, Singapore's Creative Technology Ltd and Apple Inc's Beats Electronics to possible infringement.

