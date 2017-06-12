FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2017 / 7:58 PM / 2 months ago

Use of 'virtually' does not doom headphone patent claims, says Fed Circuit

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

A divided federal appeals court on Monday revived a California company's push to have the International Trade Commission block the importation by several companies of wireless headphones that allegedly infringed two of its patents.

By a 2-1 vote, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said claims in One-E-Way Inc's patents that audio output be "virtually free from interference" were precise enough to alert such companies as Sony Corp, Singapore's Creative Technology Ltd and Apple Inc's Beats Electronics to possible infringement.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ro1aHe

