SoftBank-backed OneConnect set to raise $312 mln in U.S. IPO - source

NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance’s OneConnect Financial Technology is set to raise around $312 million in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

OneConnect priced around 31.2 million American depositary shares (ADS) in its IPO at $10, compared to a price range lowered on Wednesday to $9 to $10 per share and a goal of selling 26 million ADS.

A spokesman for OneConnect declined to comment. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Sandra Maler)