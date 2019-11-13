Financials
November 13, 2019 / 7:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

OneSavings, Charter Court grow loan book in first results after merger

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Lenders OneSavings Bank Plc and Charter Court Financial on Wednesday reported bigger loan portfolios for the nine-month period in their first results after their merger.

OneSavings’ loan book rose 15% to 10.3 billion pounds ($13.18 billion) in the nine months ended Sept. 30, with Charter Court reporting a 4% growth in the same period.

Both “challenger banks” also expect to grow the portfolio in the full year.

$1 = 0.7815 pounds Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

