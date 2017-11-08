FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-OneSavings Bank raises loan book growth forecast
Sections
Featured
FBI agents raid headquarters of major U.S. body broker
Exclusive
Special Reports
FBI agents raid headquarters of major U.S. body broker
Online travel sites get squeezed by Airbnb, hotel chains
Technology
Online travel sites get squeezed by Airbnb, hotel chains
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Business
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 8, 2017 / 7:59 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-OneSavings Bank raises loan book growth forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail)

Nov 8 (Reuters) - OneSavings Bank raised its loan book growth expectations for the full year as it focused on bigger, professional landlords, even as the broader market lost its sheen for amateur landlords due to tax and regulatory changes.

The company said it now expects loan book growth of about 20 percent for the full year, from its previous growth expectation in the high teens.

The group grew its loan book by 16 percent to 5.9 billion pounds in 2016.

Kent-based OneSavings said it had increased its market share, helped by its focus on professional landlords.

OneSavings, one of the banks aiming to challenge Britain’s so-called Big Five lenders, said last year that it had increased its focus on professional landlords and tightened lending criteria for financing smaller developments after Britain’s vote to leave the European Union.

Historically, 90 percent of Britain’s buy-to-let market has been in the hands of amateur investors, but a string of tax and regulatory changes announced last year have made the sector less attractive to such “dinner party” landlords, paving the way for larger institutions to grab market share.

Buy-to-let investors purchase residential property, typically with a mortgage, with the aim of renting it out.

OneSavings Bank reported a 17 percent increase in its loan book for the first nine months of the year and said net loans and advances grew by 997 million pounds ($1.31 billion) to 6.9 billion pounds in the period. ($1 = 0.7603 pounds)

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.