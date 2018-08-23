FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 23, 2018 / 6:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain's OneSavings Bank posts higher first-half profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Specialised lender OneSavings Bank Plc saw first-half underlying pre-tax profit jump 17.1 percent as its focus on mortgage lending to bigger, professional landlords paid off.

OneSavings said on Thursday underlying pre-tax profit rose to 91.8 million pounds ($117.07 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 78.4 million pounds a year earlier.

The company also raised its full-year targets for net loan book growth to high-teens percentages from an earlier forecast of mid-teens. ($1 = 0.7841 pounds)

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.