March 15, 2018 / 7:30 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

UK's OneSavings Bank FY profit jumps 21 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - OneSavings Bank Plc reported a 21 percent rise in full-year underlying pretax profit as it controlled costs and focused on bigger, professional landlords, even as the broader market lost its sheen for amateur landlords due to tax and regulatory changes.

OneSavings, one of the banks aiming to challenge Britain’s “Big 5” lenders, said underlying pretax profit rose to 167.7 million pounds ($234.5 million) in 2017, from 138.2 million pounds a year earlier.

OneSavings’ loan book grew 23 percent to 7.3 billion pounds, while net interest margin remained stable at 316 basis points.

($1 = 0.7153 pounds)

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

