Financials
August 21, 2019 / 6:20 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Strong lending drives OneSavings profit ahead of merger

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Lender OneSavings, which is merging with rival Charter Court Financial, reported a higher first-half underlying profit, thanks to a strong loan book, though net interest margin shrank further amid pricing pressure.

Net interest margin, a key measure of profitability, contracted to 278 basis points (bps) from 301 bps for the six months ended June 30, while underlying pretax profit rose 6% to 96.9 million pounds, OneSavings said.

“Considering the current strong pipeline and application levels in the third quarter to date, we now expect to deliver high-teens net loan book growth in 2019 at attractive margins,” Chief Executive Officer Andy Golding said.

Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below