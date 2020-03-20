Company News
March 20, 2020 / 12:26 AM / a few seconds ago

RPT-UPDATE 1-SoftBank-backed OneWeb considers filing for bankruptcy - Bloomberg News

1 Min Read

(Repeats to add story keyword used by media customers) OneWeb, the satellite operator backed by SoftBank Group Corp , is considering a possible bankruptcy filing to address a cash crunch, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is considering seeking court protection even as it continues to review possible out-of-court options, the report said. (bloom.bg/3a4qvxh)

A SoftBank spokeswoman declined to comment, while OneWeb did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

