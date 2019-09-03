REFILE-Fire breaks out at India's ONGC plant

(Corrects to add dropped word in headline)

Sept 3 (Reuters) - India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd said on Tuesday a fire broke out at its oil and gas processing plant near Navi Mumbai in the western state of Maharashtra.

"The fire is being contained. No impact on oil processing. Gas diverted to Hazira Plant. Situation is being assessed," the oil explorer said in a tweet bit.ly/2HFQkav on Tuesday.

The company did not say if there were any casualties at the plant in Uran. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)