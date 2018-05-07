Germany's Onlineprinters plans IPO to fund expansion -sources

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - Private equity-owned German print shop Onlineprinters is planning a stock market listing in the European autumn to fund its international expansion, two people close to the matter said.

The company, which is majority-held by buyout group Bregal Unternehmerkapital, is considering selling shares worth about 200 million euros ($238 million) in a deal that may value the company at twice that amount, the people said, adding that Rothschild is acting as an advisor on the deal.

Bregal and Rothschild both declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8391 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Christoph Steitz)