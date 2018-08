TORONTO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Ontario Teachers Pension Plan, Canada’s third-biggest public pension plan, said on Wednesday it achieved a net return of 3.2 percent on its investments in the first half of the year.

The fund, which is one of the world’s biggest infrastructure and real estate investors, said that its net assets had reached C$193.9 billion at the end of June, up C$4.4 billion from six months earlier. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)