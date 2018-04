TORONTO, April 3 (Reuters) - Ontario Teachers Pension Plan, Canada’s third-biggest public pension plan, said on Tuesday it achieved a net return of 9.7 percent from its investments in 2017.

The fund, which administers pensions for 318,000 working and retired teachers in Canada’s most populous province, said its net assets increased in value to C$189.5 billion, compared with C$175.6 billion at the end of 2016. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)