Ontario Teachers fund first half returns almost double from year earlier

TORONTO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, Canada’s third-biggest public pension fund, on Wednesday said net returns from investments almost doubled in the first half on positive performance across all asset classes in its portfolio.

The fund, which administers pensions for 327,000 working and retired teachers across Canada’s most populous province, reported net returns of 6.3% in the six months ended June 30, compared with 3.2% a year earlier.

Net assets increased to C$201.4 billion, from C$191.1 billion a year ago.