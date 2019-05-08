Belgian diaper maker Ontex sees stable profit margins in 2019

May 8 (Reuters) - Belgian diaper maker Ontex said it expects profitability to remain stable this year, and improve in 2021 after it reported on Wednesday a 0.4 percentage point drop in its first-quarter adjusted core profit margin to 11.2 percent.

For 2019, the company sees stable adjusted EBITDA at constant currency, however, it aims to improve efficiency shift to high-growth products as part of a transformation plan, it said in a statement.

The 130 million euro ($145.74 million) investment in the plan is expected by the end of 2022 and should lift margins by 1.25-1.75 percentage points. ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Reporting by Pawel Goraj, editing by Louise Heavens) ;))