Consumer Goods and Retail
May 8, 2019 / 6:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Belgian diaper maker Ontex sees stable profit margins in 2019

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Belgian diaper maker Ontex said it expects profitability to remain stable this year, and improve in 2021 after it reported on Wednesday a 0.4 percentage point drop in its first-quarter adjusted core profit margin to 11.2 percent.

For 2019, the company sees stable adjusted EBITDA at constant currency, however, it aims to improve efficiency shift to high-growth products as part of a transformation plan, it said in a statement.

The 130 million euro ($145.74 million) investment in the plan is expected by the end of 2022 and should lift margins by 1.25-1.75 percentage points. ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Reporting by Pawel Goraj, editing by Louise Heavens) ;))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below