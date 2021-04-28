Ooredoo extends exclusivity period with CK Hutchison on Indonesia deal

FILE PHOTO: The company logo of CK Hutchison Holdings is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong, China March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatari’s Ooredoo said on Wednesday it has extended the period of exclusivity for a memorandum of understanding with CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd for a possible combination of their respective telecommunications businesses in Indonesia.

The period for the non-legally binding MOU to combine PT Indosat Tbk and PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia will be extended until June 30, it said in a statement.

“This extension will provide more time to complete the ongoing due diligence and negotiate the final terms of a possible combination of the entities,” it said.

Ooredoo and Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings are exploring a deal to merge their Indonesian units, the two companies said late last year.

A deal between Indosat and PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia would help them to better compete against state-backed Telkomsel which controls around half of the cellular market in the world’s fourth most populous country.