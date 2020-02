DUBIA- Feb 13 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Ooredoo Group said in a statement its 2019 net profit increased by 10% from a year earlier to 1.7 billion Qatar riyals.

Growth was driven by an increase in EBITDA and a more favourable foreign exchange environment compared to 2018, it said.

Ooredoo Qatar, Kuwait, Tunisia, Iraq and Indonesia performed well, while Ooredoo Indosat’s profit benefited from the sale of 3,100 towers. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)