FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 30, 2018 / 6:19 AM / in 2 hours

Qatar's Ooredoo Q3 profit falls 13 pct on currency weakness, Indonesia woes

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Qatar’s telecommunications firm Ooredoo reported a 13 percent drop in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, hurt by currency weakness in emerging markets and business challenges in Indonesia and Algeria.

Ooredoo, which operates in the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia, made a net profit attributable to shareholders of 403 million Qatari riyals ($110.71 million) compared to 462 million riyals in the same period a year ago.

EFG Hermes had a net profit forecast of 217 million riyals for Ooredoo.

This was the third consecutive quarterly profit decline for the company.

Ooredoo said positive performances in Iraq, Oman and Tunisia were offset by market challenges and lower revenue in Indonesia and Algeria, as well as a substantial foreign exchange loss in Myanmar.

Ooredoo’s business in Indonesia, its biggest overseas market, has suffered from new regulation on SIM card registration in the country, which led to loss of non-compliant customers. ($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.