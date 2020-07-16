Mergers & Acquisitions - Asias
July 16, 2020 / 11:52 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Japan's Ootoya says to formally oppose takeover bid by Colowide

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 17 (Reuters) - Japanese restaurant chain Ootoya Holdings said it would oppose a tender offer by its top shareholder, Colowide Co, turning the bid into the country’s latest hostile deal.

In an emailed statement, Ootoya said it would announce later on Friday that a group of employees are against the takeover, followed by a formal decision on Monday by the board of directors to oppose the bid.

Colowide had said last week it would launch the bid to boost its stake to 51.32% from 19.16% as it seeks to expand through acquisitions. Japanese companies are increasingly seeking more control of affiliates to streamline operations.

Ootoya immediately criticised the offer, saying it came as a surprise given that Colowide knew the majority of shareholders opposed such a move. The bid also followed Colowide’s failed attempt to install candidates to Ootoya’s board - a proposal rejected at the annual shareholders’ meeting last month.

Colowide, which runs a variety of restaurants from izakayas to sushi chains, has offered 3,081 yen a share. Ootoya shares closed at 2,860 yen on Thursday. (Reporting by Junko Fujita Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below