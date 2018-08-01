FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 1, 2018 / 6:56 AM / in 34 minutes

Finland's largest lender OP sees 24 pct drop in H1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Finland’s largest bank, OP Financial Group reported a 24 percent drop in first-half pretax profit due to rising costs and lower investment income, but it said it expected a better performance for the full-year than previously forecast.

The lender said pretax profit in January to June period fell by 24 percent year on year to 425 million euros ($496.23 million).

“This earnings decrease came from lower net investment income and other operating income as well as higher expenses,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

But OP said that it expects a better than expected performance for the full year, with pretax profit now expected to remain at around 2017’s level of 1.1 billion euros, having previously warned it would fall.

It said the improvement was down to one-off items relating to the company’s pension scheme. ($1 = 0.8565 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.