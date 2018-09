HELSINKI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Finland’s largest bank, cooperative OP Financial Group, started on Tuesday a cost-cutting programme with a target to save 100 million euros ($118 million) per year.

OP did not specify how many jobs it was planning to cut, but said that the talks concerned 6,000 people working for its central cooperative.

Alongside OP, the biggest banks in Finland include Nordea and Danske Bank. ($1 = 0.8503 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Terje Solsvik)