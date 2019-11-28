OPAP says looking "at various options" on possible new debt issue

ΑΤΗΕΝΣ, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest gaming operator OPAP is looking at possibly issuing new debt, it said on Thursday.

Asked during an analysts call if OPAP had any plans to tap the credit markets, Chief Financial Officer Pavel Mucha said: “Yes, we are looking at various options how to structure the total debt of the company.”

“The markets are very good at the moment, both the local Greek market and the rates are really positively moving, as well as the whole European market”, he added. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)