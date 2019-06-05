Consumer Goods and Retail
OPAP first-quarter profit up 43.5%

ATHENS, June 5 (Reuters) - OPAP, Europe’s fourth-largest betting firm by revenue, on Wednesday posted a 43.5% rise in first-quarter net profit thanks to cost savings and a growing video lottery business.

Net profit in the January-to-March period stood at 57.2 million euros ($64.42 million), up from 39.8 million euros in the same period last year, OPAP said.

The figure was above an average forecast of 44.8 million euros in a recent Reuters poll.

OPAP said it operated 19,965 video-lottery terminals in Greece and 6.321 in Cyprus at the end of March. ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Angeliki Koutantou Editing by Karolina Tagaris)

