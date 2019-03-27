Consumer Goods and Retail
March 27, 2019 / 4:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

OPAP fourth-quarter profit up 16 percent, misses forecast

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 27 (Reuters) - OPAP, Europe’s fourth-largest betting firm by revenue, on Wednesday posted a 16 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit thanks to a growing video lottery business and cost savings.

Net profit in the October-to-December period stood at 38 million euros ($42.75 million), up from 33 million euros in the same period last year, OPAP said.

The figure was below analysts average forecast of 51.8 million euros in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.8889 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Editing by Karolina Tagaris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below