OPAP gaming revenue all but wiped out by Greek and Cypriot shutdowns

ATHENS, April 1 (Reuters) - OPAP, Europe’s fourth-biggest betting business, has had almost all its revenue wiped out by the shutdown of its outlets as part of a government-imposed lockdown to fight the spread of the coronavirus, it said on Wednesday.

The company was reporting a 62% rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 61.8 million euros ($67.6 million), citing its new video lottery operation and lower taxation.

However, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has eliminated about 99% of its gaming revenue in recent weeks, having been forced to close all its roughly 4,000 outlets in Greece and Cyprus, the company said. ($1 = 0.9147 euros)