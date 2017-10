OPAP Q2 net profit drops 34 percent, one-off charge hurts

ΑΘΗΝΑ, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Greece-based OPAP, Europe’s fifth-biggest betting firm, posted on Tuesday a 34 percent drop in second quarter net profit compared to the same period in 2016, hurt by a one-off litigation charge and rising operating costs.

Net profit came in at 22 million euros ($26.32 million), down from 33 million in the same period a year ago.

Gross gaming revenue dropped 2.5 percent to 330 million euros. ($1 = 0.8359 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)