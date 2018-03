ATHENS, March 27 (Reuters) - Greece-based OPAP posted on Tuesday a 69 percent percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit, hurt by higher costs for the deployment of new games.

OPAP, Europe’s fifth-biggest betting firm by revenues, said net profit in the October-to-December period was 17.2 million euros ($21.31 million), down from 55.1 million euros in the same period in 2016. ($1 = 0.8072 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)