FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 12, 2018 / 3:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

OPAP second-quarter profit rises on new video lottery business

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - OPAP, Europe’s fifth-biggest betting firm by revenues, saw its second-quarter net profit rising 59 percent, helped by its new video lottery business and the 2018 World Cup.

OPAP said on Wednesday that net profit in the April-to-June period stood at 26.2 million euros ($30.44 million), up from 16.5 million euros in the same period last year.

Last year’s bottom line was downwardly revised to include a new amortisation method for the video lottery licence. ($1 = 0.8606 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.