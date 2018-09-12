OPAP second-quarter profit rises on new video lottery business

ATHENS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - OPAP, Europe’s fifth-biggest betting firm by revenues, saw its second-quarter net profit rising 59 percent, helped by its new video lottery business and the 2018 World Cup.

OPAP said on Wednesday that net profit in the April-to-June period stood at 26.2 million euros ($30.44 million), up from 16.5 million euros in the same period last year.

Last year’s bottom line was downwardly revised to include a new amortisation method for the video lottery licence. ($1 = 0.8606 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)