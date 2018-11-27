OPAP third-quarter profit rises 18.5 on growing video lottery support

ATHENS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - OPAP, Europe’s fifth-biggest betting firm by revenues, saw its third-quarter net profit rise 18.5 percent, helped by its growing video lottery business.

Net profit in the July-to-September period stood at 39 million euros ($44.10 million), up from 33 million euros in the same period last year, OPAP said. The figure was in line with analysts forecasts.

Last year’s third-quarter net profit was downwardly revised to exclude a one-off gain. ($1 = 0.8844 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Editing by Karolina Tagaris)