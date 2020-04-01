UPDATE 1-OPAP gaming revenue all but wiped out by coronavirus shutdowns

* OPAP says almost all revenue wiped out by coronavirus shutdown Reviewing dividend

* OPAP has taken steps to mitigate closure impact

* Reports 62% rise in Q4 profit

* (Adds quotes, detail)

ATHENS, April 1 (Reuters) - OPAP, Europe’s fourth-biggest betting business, has seen almost all its revenue wiped out by the shutdown of its outlets as part of a government-imposed lockdown in Greece and Cyprus to fight the spread of the coronavirus, it said on Wednesday.

The closures have eliminated about 99% of its gaming revenue in recent weeks, having been forced to close all its roughly 4,000 outlets since last month, the company said.

“As a company we have responded quickly to protect our employees and agents, taking a number of necessary mitigation steps,” OPAP’s Chief Executive Damian Cope said in a statement.

The company was reporting a 62% rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 61.8 million euros ($67.6 million) thanks to its new video lottery operation and lower taxation.

“I am confident that OPAP will bounce back strongly once this unfortunate period comes to an end,” Cope said.

OPAP concluded the roll out of 25,000 video lottery terminals in Greece last December, it said. It holds an exclusive licence for the business which expires in 2035 and is seen as a catalyst for the company’s future growth.

OPAP said it was reviewing shareholders payments on 2019 profit because of the current trading situation. It paid an extraordinary dividend of 1 euro a share in February.

Greece reported its first coronavirus case at the end of February and has so far confirmed 1,415 cases and 50 deaths.

($1 = 0.9147 euros)