Greece's securities regulator approves Sazka's bid for OPAP

ATHENS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Greece’s capital markets commission on Monday approved a bid by Czech-based Sazka Group to take full control of Greek gaming firm OPAP.

Greece sold a 33% stake in OPAP to Emma Delta, currently owned by Sazka Group and Georgios Melissanidis, in 2013 for about 650 million euros ($729.9 million) as part of a European Union-prescribed international bailout.

Sazka Group, which holds 66.7% in Emma Delta, launched in July an offer to acquire up to 67% of OPAP’s outstanding shares for 9.12 euros each. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)