April 26, 2018 / 1:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

German discount fashion retailer NKD put up for sale -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - German discount fashion retailer NKD has been put up for sale as its private equity owner OpCapita hopes to benefit from high equity valuations, people close to the matter said.

The investor has asked Goldman Sachs to find a buyer for the company, which is expected to post earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of about 40 million euros ($49 million) and may be valued at 300-350 million euros in a potential deal, they added.

OpCapita and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

