Financials

Spain's OPDEnergy hires Rothschild for IPO, Cinco Dias reports

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Spanish renewable power company OPDEnergy has hired investment bank Rothschild to advise it on a potential listing on the Madrid stock exchange in April or May, Cinco Dias newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The company’s management estimates its total market worth at about 1 billion euros ($1.21 billion), the newspaper reported.

OPDEnergy did not respond to an email seeking comment and Rothschild’s officials in Madrid were not immediately available for comment.

$1 = 0.8244 euros Reporting by Inti Landauro and Isla Binnie; editing by Jason Neely

