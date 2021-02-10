UPDATE 1-Spain's Opdenergy hires Rothschild for IPO, Cinco Dias reports

(Adds detail)

MADRID, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Spanish renewable power company Opdenergy has hired investment bank Rothschild & Co to advise it on a potential listing on the Madrid stock exchange in April or May, Cinco Dias newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The company’s management estimated its total market worth at about 1 billion euros ($1.21 billion), the newspaper reported.

A spokesman for the company declined to comment on the report. Rothschild officials in Madrid were not immediately available for comment.

Opdenergy is one of several Spanish power companies to have set out targets for exponential growth in their portfolios of wind farms and solar parks, technologies with broad political support.

This expansion will need financing, stoking expectations of stock market listings, partnerships and other deals.

Among the most hotly anticipated is oil and gas group Repsol’s plan to sell a stake in a new low-carbon unit either directly to a partner or publicly on a stock market in the next two years.

Opdenergy says it has developed more than 1 gigawatt (GW) of wind and solar projects in Spain and abroad since going into business in 2005.

It aims to become a fully independent power producer, increasing its own portfolio by more than 12 times to more than 4.5 GW in 2023.