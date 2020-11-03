Algeria supports possible extension to OPEC+ oil cuts, says energy minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Algeria, which holds the presidency of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countrie (OPEC), supports a possible extension to current OPEC+ oil supply cuts for the first few months of 2021 to avoid another collapse in prices, the country’s Energy Minister said on Tuesday.
OPEC and allies led by Russia, together known as OPEC+, are due to taper cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd) by around 2 million bpd from January.
Algerian Energy Minsiter Abdelmadjid Attar added that the oil market is facing a “very dangerous” situation that could lead to a price collapse from the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
OPEC+ is scheduled to meet over Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 to set policy.
