FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 24, 2018 / 8:42 PM / in an hour

UPDATE 1-Algeria says oil price of $75 a barrel will allow for investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Exxon Mobil talks)

TAMANRASSET, Algeria, April 24 (Reuters) - Algeria sees a fair oil price of $75 a barrel to allow for investments in the sector, the CEO of state firm Sonatrach said on Tuesday.

“It will allow us to invest in the business, it allows us to explore and renew our reserves. But it is very volatile and we hope that it will continue to be at $75,” Abdelmoumen Ould Kaddour told reporters in the city of Tamanrasset.

He also said Sonatrach staff will travel to the United States next week for talks with Exxon Mobil Corp executives to talk about a partnership.

“We have already met them three times, this will be the fourth (time). I am positive there will be a result soon,” he said, without giving details.

Kaddour said in March that the U.S. major was interested in working in the North African country. (Reporting by reporting by Lamine Chikhi and Ulf Laessing Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.