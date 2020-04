DUBAI, April 3 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) increased oil output to 4.03 million barrels per day (bpd) on April 1 from 3.52 million bpd in March, two industry sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely)