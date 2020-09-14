Iran says it supports OPEC as far its interests are protected - SHANA

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Iran supports OPEC as far as the group protects Iranian interests alongside other members, Iran’s OPEC governor Amir Hossein Zamaninia was quoted as saying on Monday by the oil ministry’s news agency SHANA.

“We support OPEC as far as the interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran are served in a balanced way with other members. Otherwise, membership of no international organization is compulsory,” Zamaninia said. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by David Evans)