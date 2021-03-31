Kuwait cautiously optimistic that oil demand will improve - state news agency

DUBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Oil Minister Oil Mohammad Abdulatif al-Fares expressed “cautious optimism” on Wednesday that the global oil demand will improve as COVID-19 vaccination programs gather pace and industrial output recovers.

Speaking ahead of a joint meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major oil producers, he said the market supply/demand balance has largely improved as result of output cuts implemented by the group known as OPEC+, according to state news agency KUNA.

He called on the group to the fully comply with these cuts.