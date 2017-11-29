FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OPEC, non-OPEC ministers recommend 9-month oil cut extension
November 29, 2017 / 3:59 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

OPEC, non-OPEC ministers recommend 9-month oil cut extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - A ministerial committee of OPEC and non-OPEC producers including Russia and Saudi Arabia recommended on Wednesday that OPEC and non-OPEC allies extend oil production cuts by nine months at a meeting the following day.

“That’s one of the recommendations,” Kuwait’s Oil Minister Essam al-Marzouq told reporters when asked whether the committee had agreed on a nine-month extension.

An OPEC source also confirmed that the ministerial meeting agreed with the earlier proposal to extend production cuts until the end of 2018. (Reporting by OPEC team)

