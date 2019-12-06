Market News
TABLE-Additional output cuts pledged by OPEC+ oil producers

    VIENNA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers
agreed on Friday to deepen their oil output cuts in the first
quarter of 2020.
    Below is a table showing the size of their additionl output
cuts (in thousand of barrels per day):  
                        Additional cut
                        
 OPEC members           372
 Saudi Arabia           167
 Algeria                12
 Angola                 0
 Congo                  4
 Equatorial Guinea      1
 Gabon                  2
 Iran*                  
 Iraq                   50
 Kuwait                 55
 Libya*                 
 Nigeria                21
 United Arab Emirates   60
 Venezuela*             
                        
 non-OPEC members       131
 Russia                 70
 Azerbaijan             7
 Bahrain                2
 Brunei                 1
 Kazakhstan             17
 Malaysia               5
 Mexico                 18
 Oman                   9
 South Sudan            1
 Sudan                  1
                        
 Total                  503 
 *Exempt from cuts      
 Source: OPEC

  

 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Jason Neely)
