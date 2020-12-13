OPEC+ countries to hold Jan. 4 talks, Algeria says

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud speaks via video link during a virtual emergency meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC countries, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 9, 2020. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO (Reuters) - Algerian Energy Minister Abdelmadjid Attar said on Sunday that OPEC+ countries will meet on Jan. 4 to study the market after their last decision to limit production rises to 500,000 barrels per day starting next year, Algeria’s state news agency said.

The minister’s comments came after the conclusion of a virtual meeting of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC).